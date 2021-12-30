Randolfe wants to summon chancellor to the Senate after Argentina refuses to help Bahia – Politics

the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) he stated this Wednesday, 29, that he intends to summon Minister Carlos França, of Foreign Affairs, to provide clarification in the Senate on the Federal government’s refusal of humanitarian aid offered by Argentina to Bahia. The parliamentarian said that he also intends to ask the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) that the money spent by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on your leisure trip to Santa Catarina, be returned to face the crisis.

Pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, the senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-RS) it also moves in the face of deaths and damage caused by the rains in Bahia. He presented to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), a requirement to convene the Representative Commission of Congress to handle relief for the affected areas.

The government of Bahia said on Wednesday that the Bolsonaro government had waived an offer of humanitarian aid from Argentina for victims of floods in the south of the state. Argentine President Alberto Fernández offered to send an international mission with ten professionals specialized in the areas of logistics, water, sanitation and psychosocial support for victims of natural disasters. According to the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), the help included, for example, the offer of pills that make the water drinkable.

In response to Argentina, Itamaraty said that the federal government is facing the disaster “with the internal mobilization of all the necessary financial and personnel resources”. The refusal generated negative repercussions among the political class. The former governor and pre-candidate for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) he called the Bolsonaro government a “criminal” and recalled that a similar situation occurred in January this year, amid the shortage of hospital oxygen in Manaus.

At the time, the federal government rejected an offer of cooperation from Venezuela. “On both occasions he did this out of whim, ideological dispute, and because he liked to flirt with the death of innocents,” wrote Ciro.

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PCdoB) classified the attitude of Itamaraty as “vile” and accused the federal administration of acting for political reasons. “This is absolutely vile and disgusting. Making low-level politics by denying help to the people of Bahia. I hope they change their minds tomorrow. Or that the Court once again overturns this immoral administrative decision,” he said.