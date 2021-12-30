Rapid Covid Tests Have Difficulty Identifying Ômicron, Says FDA

The regulatory agency of the United States (FDA) said on Tuesday (28) that rapid tests to identify the Covid-19 are more likely to give a false negative with the variant Ômicron.

The B.1.1.528 strain has more mutations than previous SARS-CoV-2 variants, mainly in the spike protein (S), which helps the virus enter human cells.

The text says that laboratory teams should be aware that false negative results can occur with any test for the detection of coronavirus, particularly if a mutation occurs in the part of the virus genome assessed by this test.

“Initial data suggest that antigen tests detect the Ômicron variant, but may have reduced sensitivity,” explains the publication.

It is worth noting that antigen tests are different from molecular tests, such as RT-PCR, for example.

At the release, the FDA said it works with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the performance of home tests, also known as antigen tests, against samples from patients with active versions of the variant.

Despite this, the agency indicates the use of rapid tests, which are cheap and convenient, but with some caveats to the laboratories. The recommendations are:

Consider negative results in combination with clinical observations, patient history and epidemiological information;

Repeat the test with a different molecular diagnostic test with different genetic targets.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States estimated that Ômicron already represents 58.6% of cases of the disease in the country.

Some experts believe that there are underreported cases, as rapid tests do not identify the variant.