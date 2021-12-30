readjustment will be decided in January, says secretary de Guedes

Under pressure from public servants for salary readjustments, the secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, stated this Wednesday (29/12), that the government will only decide in January which categories will be covered. Earlier, unions announced that if demands are not met, a unified strike would take place in February.

Commenting on the result of the Treasury accounts, Valle highlighted that the agency’s guideline is not to grant a readjustment in 2022, as instructed by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy). Last week, however, the budget approved by Congress set aside R$1.7 billion to serve police officers during an election year, one of the main bases of support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“This discussion has yet to be done, it has not yet been defined how these resources of R$1.7 billion will be allocated. We still don’t have a definition and, throughout the month of January, we should have more clarity. The guideline that we have been working on so far is not to readjust throughout 2022”, he said.

Valle avoided talking about the payment of bonuses to the auditors of the Internal Revenue Service, whose draft has been stopped at the Civil House since September, and said that the budget should undergo changes.

“We will certainly have to make some adjustments, we will have to cancel some expenses. We will have more details in the coming days”, he added.

stoppages

The Permanent National Forum of Typical State Careers (Fonacate) announced, this Wednesday (29/12), a calendar of mobilizations by public servants in protest for the salary readjustment. According to the document, the first stoppage will take place on January 18th.

The entity that formulated the agenda represents around 200 thousand public servants. For the first two weeks of January, Fonacate foresees the handover of commissioned positions “and different manifestations of civil servants”.

“Given the absence of a remuneration policy of the federal government, at a time when most federal employees have had their remuneration frozen since 2017, accumulating, since then, inflationary losses measured by the IPCA of 27.2%, losses that will reach 26, 3% (accumulated IPCA + Focus/Central Bank projection), only in the Bolsonaro government (2019-2022), the only one not to grant a general readjustment to the federal civil servants in the last 20 years, approves the following mobilization calendar”, informed the Fonacate in communicated.