Remember 5 former BBB and A Fazenda participants who have died

Very little to go! After one of the most important editions in history, the BBB opens its twenty-second edition on January 17th, when the Globe will air the first episode of the season.

The reality show of the Rio station, as well as The farm, containment program of the Record TV, has been in the air for many years. Because of this, unfortunately, some participants of the two attractions have already passed away. THE entertain made a list and remembers some of those ex-confined who unfortunately are no longer with us. Check out the full list below.

1 – Josiane Oliveira (BBB 9)

The Big Brother Brazil participant who died most recently was the singer and psychologist Josiane Belizario de Oliveira, which became better known as josy. She participated in BBB 9, which was shown by Globo in 2009, and died at the age of 43 in the early morning of September 5th.

On that occasion, the UOL portal reported that the famous woman suffered an aneurysm earlier this year and underwent surgery. The singer, however, ended up suffering a hemorrhage while the procedure was taking place. She didn’t resist and ended up dying.

Jeanne, Josy’s sister, told UOL that the aneurysm had been discovered months ago. “She was planning to have the surgery and she was taking care that a worse and more dangerous case wouldn’t happen, and that happened,” she said. Ex-BBB’s husband, Daniel Ramos vented on social networks.

“The moment that no one waits and no one is prepared has unfortunately arrived and God understood that it should be now. Thank you for choosing me and giving me the privilege to share your life with me for 12 years with the purest love […] Thank you for your life that will remain forever alive in everyone who had the opportunity to have you around”, he said.

2 – André Cauboi (BBB 9)

André Luis Gusmão de Almeida, better known as André Cowboy, also participated in BBB 9 and died at the age of 37, in June 2011. A little more than two years after the reality show came to an end, the participant was murdered in the farm where he lived with his family in the interior of São Paulo.

On the occasion of the death, the G1 portal stated that, according to information released by the police, André heard his dogs barking and left the house to find out what was going on. He ended up getting shot in the back of the head. Although he was helped, he died.

In 2018, seven years after the crime, the same G1 stated that the former-BBB’s death remained unsolved. Cowboy had a wife, who remarried, and left behind four children.

3 – Norberto/Nonô (BBB9)

BBB 9 is the edition that has the most deceased participants. The third on our list is Norberto Carias dos Santos, The Ninth, who died at the age of 72 on July 10, 2017. According to information from the UOL portal, he was a victim of cancer.

at the time of death, Ralph, who also participated in the reality show, lamented the loss. “I am very sorry for the loss of my friend. We had good times together inside the house and also outside. Gentle and courteous man. I wish Nonô a lot of light in this passage. May God have you in good stead. I wish the family strength to overcome this loss. I will be praying for friend and family today. Big hug”, he wrote at the time.

4 – Edilson Buba (BBB 4)

The last ex-BBB on the list was the first to leave us. Edilson Buba was on the fourth edition of the reality show, originally aired in 2004, and died in November 2006. He was the victim of abdominal cancer.

Buba was the sixth eliminated from the Globo program, which ended with Cida’s victory. In addition to posing nude for G Magazine after the confinement, Buba also had an NGO specializing in drug rehabilitation.

5 – Heloísa Faissol (The Farm 7)

The Farm has already had 13 editions exhibited and only one ex-pawn has died. it’s about Heloisa Faissol, which was in the seventh season of the reality show on Record TV. The socialite even launched herself as a funkista and used the name “Helô Quebra-Mansão”.

According to information from the website Observatório da Televisão, Heloísa suffered from depression and ended up taking her own when she was just 46 years old. She was found by her own son in her apartment in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, she left a farewell letter.

