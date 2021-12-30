Remember him? Former Botafogo, Jobson closes with new team for 2022

Credit: Disclosure – Botafogo

Seeking reinforcements to make a solid 2022 season and climb more audacious goals, Sete de Setembro announced this Wednesday (29) its main signing for the Pernambucano dispute. It is the 33-year-old striker Jobson, who will compete in the state championship wearing the colors of the Maned Wolf.

Created from Brasiliense’s base, Jobson emerged for football in Botafogo, between 2009 and 2015. The player also accumulated passages for several teams such as Bahia, Atlético-MG, Barueri, in addition to Al Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia.

Jobson’s last club was Capixaba, where he was the top scorer in the Espírito Santo Cup, with seven goals scored, a feat achieved for the first time in his career.

The Sete de Setembro will host Jobson’s presentation next Monday (3). Aiming to get stronger in 2022 and perform a consistent Pernambucano, Lobo-Guará has already been performing the pre-season in Candeias, in the metropolitan region of Recife.

The debut of the team alviverde de Garanhuns in the state competition takes place on January 23, against Sport, in Ilha do Retiro, in a match scheduled for 4 pm. On Sete’s social networks, Jobson took the opportunity to send a message to the alviverde crowd (see below).

READ TOO:

Dedé opens the game about conversations with Botafogo

Jesus’ request to Flamengo, defender at Palmeiras, ‘clean’ at Botafogo and Ronaldo: the latest in football

Turnaround? Flamengo players take action to try to return Jorge Jesus

In addition to Jorge Jesus, Atlético-MG has a Brazilian name as an option for a vacancy in Cuca

Ball market: Flamengo’s Gabigol receives a survey from another club in Europe

High figures! Termination with Douglas Costa would cost Grêmio millions of dollars

Journalist criticizes Flamengo for his attitude and shoots: “Paulo Sousa will already be fired”