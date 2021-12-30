Retail sales during Christmas exceed storeowners’ expectations, says president of CDL – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/28/2021 20:35.

Photo: Paulo José/Acorda Cidade | Feira de Santana Commerce

Gabriel Gonçalves

The month of December 2021 has not even ended, but sales in this Christmas period surpassed the expectations of merchants in Feira de Santana, with an increase of 4.9% in sales compared to 2019.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, the president of the Chamber of Store Directors (CDL) of Feira de Santana, Luiz Mercês, highlighted that the results were highly positive. He also said that there was no comparison with 2020 because it was a year in which trade was closed for several months due to the pandemic.

Photo: Paulo José/Acorda Cidade

“Christmas is Christmas and it was a positive surprise. We arrived at the end of the year with a very nice performance, crowded streets, crowded streets, shopping malls and it really was the return of the good times. I believe that all the numbers we have achieved so far, we had a high of 4.9% compared to 2019. This was a year in which everyone should clap their hands, because in the face of all the difficulties, but of course with the exception of some segments that continued to work during the pandemic, such as supermarkets, pharmacies and material stores construction, so the shoe, clothing and costume jewelry stores were in the background, but this year, the stores were full, people were thirsty to buy, give gifts, it was an important increase that leaves the merchant optimistic, because optimism generates employment and income”, he highlighted.

Also according to the president of the CDL, the lack of new clothes and shoes meant that many people were able to leave their homes and go shopping.

“This good movement is due to people who were wearing old clothes, old shoes and wanted to change. People were lacking to give gifts to other people and we had many difficulties in recent months without being able to hug, without greeting and people came back also to fraternize. Those who survived this disease are celebrating, in this way we are happy with the results, although we are seeing the floods in the south of the state and we are also here to help all these people, we have stores in Itabuna, we know about the difficulties as the situation there,” said the businessman to Acorda Cidade.

For Luiz Mercês, the year 2020 should not be considered for shopkeepers, because it was a year of many difficulties.

“Compared to 2020, we grew a lot in sales, but 2020 is a year that we don’t put on the calendar, because it was the period in which we had closed stores, many difficulties due to the pandemic. 2020 of my calendar, as well as most companies and left the year 2019 to carry out the comparison, it was a little increase of 4.5%, but it is reason to celebrate”, he concluded.

With information from reporter Paulo José do Acorda Cidade