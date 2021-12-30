Retrospective 2021: Remind celebrities who came out this year

Tired of hiding their sexual orientations, singers, actors and various other personalities decided to come out of the closet and reveal their sexual orientations. Whether on social media, TV programs or reality shows, they no longer want to suffer prejudice.

THE This is people listed the famous who opened up to intimacy publicly. Check out!

Barbara Paz

The actress said that she recognizes herself as a non-binary person, that is, someone who does not identify as either a man or a woman. In an interview, Barbara said that she sees herself as a restless and plural individual in many ways.

Carmo Dalla Vecchia

During his participation in Globo’s “Programa do Faustão”, the actor spoke for the first time about his sexuality publicly and declared himself to her husband, the author of soap operas João Emanuel Carneiro.

Demi Lovato

“Yeah, pansexual. I like anything, actually”, revealed the singer and actress when releasing her documentary ‘Dancing With The Devil’.

Lucas Hairstyle

In “BBB21”, the actor starred with Gil do Vigor the first gay kiss in 20 years of reality show.

Luisa Sonza

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the singer, when talking about sexuality, assumed that she was bisexual.

Marco Pigossi

In November of this year, the actor came out gay after sharing a photo on his Instagram, in which he reveals that he is dating Italian director and playwright Marco Calvani.

Marcelo Cosimo

The journalist and GloboNews presenter said he mustered up the courage to talk about his sexuality live on the network. For Marcelo, the film “Minha Mãe é Uma Peça”, by the late actor Paulo Gustavo, played a very big role in his life in this regard. He is engaged to the doctor Frankel Brandão.

Paula Mattos

The country singer opened her intimacy in an interview with journalist André Piunti’s channel. During the chat, Paula came out gay and revealed to be married for nine years to a woman.

Rainer Cadet

The actor gave an interview to the Extra newspaper and revealed that his sexuality is fluid: “Out of the box”, he said at the time.

Kefera Buchmann

The influencer and actress Kéfera used her social networks to talk about her sexuality. She said she decided to broach the topic after receiving messages from fans asking if she is a lesbian.

