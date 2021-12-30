Revenue paid today residual batch of IRPF 2021 refunds

About 175,000 taxpayers who had fallen into the fine mesh and settled accounts with the tax authorities receive this Thursday (30) R$ 285 million in refunds from the Income Tax for Individuals (IRPF) in December. Payment is made to the account indicated in the Income Tax return. The Internal Revenue Service opened consultation on the residual lot on Thursday (23) of last week.

The lot includes both fine mesh refunds for this year and for previous years. In all, 174,482 contributors this year were covered. Of this total, 124,715 sent the declaration by November 22 and settled the disputes with the tax authorities. There are also 11,367 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching, 4,183 elderly people over 80 years of age and 3,351 with a physical or mental disability or serious illness.

If the taxpayer is not on the list, he/she must go to the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC) and extract the statement. If you see a backlog, you can send a rectifying declaration and wait for the next batches of fine mesh.

If, for any reason, the refund is not deposited in the account informed in the statement, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, citizens may schedule credit to any bank account in their name, through the BB Portal or by calling the bank’s Relationship Center, at telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of their refund after one year, they must apply for the amount on the e-CAC Portal. Upon entering the page, the citizen must access the menu “Declarations and Statements”, click on “My Income Tax” and then on the field “Request non-redeemed refund in the banking network”.