Revenue paid today residual batch of refund to 174 thousand taxpayers – News

The Internal Revenue Service releases the payment this Thursday (30) of the refund of the residual lot of IRPF 2021 (Individual Income Tax) for the month of December. This lot also has residual refunds from previous years. 174,482 taxpayers will be covered, including priority and non-priority. The total value of the credit is R$285 million.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “See Refund”.

The refund payment is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax return. If, for some reason, the credit is not performed (for example, the account informed was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

The taxpayer can reschedule the credit of values ​​through the BB Portal, accessing the address https://www.bb.com.br/irpf or calling the BB Customer Service through telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within a period of one year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the IRS website, accessing the menu Declarations and statements > My Income Tax and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

contemplated

Of the total amount to be refunded in this lot, R$148,805,340.48 will be for taxpayers who have legal priority, of which 4,183 are seniors over 80 years old, 30,866 between 60 and 79 years old, 3,351 people with any physical, mental or illness serious and 11,367 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

124,715 non-priority taxpayers were also covered, who submitted their declarations by November 22nd.

Guidelines

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If a pending statement is identified, the taxpayer may rectify the statement, correcting the information that may be mistaken.

The Revenue Service also makes available an application for tablets and smartphones, which makes it possible to consult directly in the Federal Revenue’s databases information on the release of IRPF refunds and the registration status of an enrollment in the CPF.