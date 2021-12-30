Ribeirão UPA is full; Health points to increase in flu cases

Cases of flu-like illness fill the health unit of Ribeirão Preto (Photo: Personal Archive)

Several internet users sought out the city on this Tuesday (28) with a complaint of overcrowding in health units with emergency care managed by the Municipal Health Department of Ribeirão Preto.

The champion of complaints was the North Emergency Care Unit (UPA), at Quintino Facci II. Patients reported a delay of more than 5 hours to the report. Images taken inside the unit show a lot of crowding.

Similar problems occurred this Tuesday (28) at UPA Treze de Maio, UPA Oeste and at the Basic District Health Unit (UBDS) of Vila Virgínia. Sought, the Municipal Health Department reported that it identified an increase in cases of flu syndrome.

“The Municipal Health Department informs that, through the analysis of the flow of care carried out in recent days, an increase in the number of cases of flu-like illness was found, whose patients are being examined and followed up. Finally, it clarifies that no patient will be without assistance”, informed the Health.

Currently, several Brazilian states are experiencing an outbreak of flu-like illness caused by the H3N2 influenza virus. It causes symptoms similar to covid-19 and it is important to seek specialized care whenever a more serious symptom, such as shortness of breath, appears.

