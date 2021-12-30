Richard announced at Cear and no longer wears the Corinthians shirt; athlete says goodbye to the club

Corinthians hit one more departure from its squad this Wednesday. It is the steering wheel Richard, who negotiated his definitive trip to Ceará.

The athlete had a contract with Corinthians until December 31, 2022. Thus, Richard terminated with the club from Alvinegro and settled with the team from Ceará until the end of 2024. With this, the defensive midfielder no longer wears the shirt from Alvinegra. Timão chose to keep 35% of the athlete’s economic rights.

ANOTHER RICHARD IN VOICE! 🏁 The steering wheel is another reinforcement of the Most Wanted. Welcome! 📲 Learn more about the new hire: https://t.co/ljGW59JKth#CearáSC pic.twitter.com/FCU0BjuYrc — Ceará Sporting Club | Kanal Team (@CearaSC) December 29, 2021

“I would like to immensely thank Corinthians for the chance to wear this shirt, to be able to represent millions and millions of fans across Brazil! Something that will remain in my life, certainly! We will follow different paths from now on, but I will carry this unique moment with me! ! I will continue my career, with new goals, challenges and motivated as always for new achievements”, wrote the player in his Instagram.

Richard joined Corinthians in 2019 after excelling at Fluminense. With no space in the São Paulo team, he was loaned to Vasco in June of that same year. The athlete’s return to Timão took place in 2020 at the request of Tiago Nunes.

With the departure of the coach, Richard was once again out of Corinthians’ plans. Thus, he was loaned to Athletico-PR in 2021. With the end of the season and still out of Timão’s plans, Richard is now no longer linked to the Parque São Jorge club.

