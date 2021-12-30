Rivaldo v Corinthians strengthening to ‘join’ a strong Brazilian football trio

Even after announcing Paulinho for 2022, Corinthians is still in the ball market in search of reinforcements for next season. With an eye on Corinthians’ movements, Rivaldo spoke about the strength of Timão.

For the former player, Corinthians will strengthen to fight with the strong trio of Brazilian football, formed by Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras. Rivaldo, then, said that he sees Timão fighting for Brasileirão and Libertadores.

“Currently, we have three clubs that have been standing out from the rest, with Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras collecting the most trophies in recent years and I don’t think any of these clubs will lose their strength in 2022. But I also see Corinthians creating the conditions to join them in the fight for the most important trophies of 2022, which will be the Libertadores and Brasileirão“he said, in an interview with the Betfair.

“The team has been strengthening itself very well with experienced and high quality players, who they will definitely make Timão closer to winning titles along with the three previously named names.“, he completed shortly thereafter.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, has already said publicly that it is keeping an eye on good opportunities in the market. The board also never hid the search for a defender and a center forward.

