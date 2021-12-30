RJ: Justice overturns once again readjustment in natural gas price – News

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro overturned, this Wednesday (29), the 50% readjustment in the price of natural gas implemented by Petrobras and that would go into effect on January 1, 2022. The measure, in an injunction, benefits the population of Rio de Janeiro, which would be affected by the increase. The lawsuit was filed by the State Attorney General.

On Tuesday (28), in another preliminary decision, the Court of Rio de Janeiro suspended the 50% increase in the price of natural gas supplied by Petrobras to the distributor Naturgy. The decision is made by the duty judge Andre Felipe Tredinnick, who analyzed the public civil action brought by the Board of Directors and the Consumer Defense Commission of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio).

In the most recent decision, Judge Carlos Alberto Machado, on duty at the Court of Justice, accepted the arguments presented by the State Attorney General’s Office and highlighted the impact that would be caused by the readjustment on the current price of gas and the transfer to the tariff value. charged by concessionaires.

The magistrate said that the increase would not only entail economic maladjustment for companies with consequences for the economy of the state of Rio de Janeiro, but also for the budget of Rio de Janeiro consumers. The decision also determined that Petrobras maintain, for 12 months, the gas sales price currently in force and other amounts provided for in contracts with Companhia Distribuidora de Gás do Rio de Janeiro and CEG Rio SA “Noncompliance will result in a daily fine in the amount of R$5,000 up to the limit of R$100 thousand”, wrote judge Carlos Alberto Machado.

Governor Cláudio Castro highlighted that the decision brings relief to the population of Rio de Janeiro, who would be highly harmed by the new value. “This abusive increase would impact the lives of millions of citizens, and would bring losses to the state of Rio, which is experiencing a moment of full economic recovery, with the attraction of new companies and recovery of 100% of the jobs lost during the pandemic. We just have to celebrate this decision of the Court”, he declared.

Petrobras informed, through a note, that it will appeal as soon as possible [da decisão] and that there is nothing else to add to the statement.