RMP: Fla was checkmate by Paulo Sousa’s agent and let Jesus escape – 12/29/2021

The leaders of Flamengo went to Portugal to close with Jorge Jesus and returned with Paulo Sousa. The definition of the new rubro-negro coach gained even more controversial contours after Jesus left Benfica shortly after the club from Gávea agreed with his fellow countryman. The outcome of the story yielded criticisms of the top hats.

At Flamengo Live, program of UOL Sport With the latest Mengão news in the soccer market, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha discussed the progress of negotiations for the definition of Flamengo’s new coach. For Renato, the red-black board wasted the chance to arrange the return of Jorge Jesus by giving in to pressure from Paulo Sousa’s representative.

“The huge nonsense of Flamengo was letting himself be carried away by the pressure of Paulo Sousa. His agent was the guy who gave checkmate in this situation. He came to the leaders of Flamengo and said ‘look, if you don’t close with us, let’s go to Internacional’. Flamengo should have said that they would pay to see and would wait for Jorge Jesus”, commented the columnist of UOL.

For Renato, the leaders of Flamengo was quick to close the agreement with Paulo Sousa. “The Marcos Braz [vice-presidente de futebol do Flamengo] he told me, in an interview, that he also had Carlos Carvalhal in his hand, but he preferred Paulo Sousa. He was very impressed in the conversation he had with Paulo Sousa and thought it would be a better option than Carvalhal. If he had Carvalhal in his hand, he had the obligation to wait until the 30th and not surrender to the sheikh that Paulo Sousa’s agent gave him. The truth is that Flamengo missed the great opportunity. Jorge Jesus would be Flamengo’s coach now,” he lamented.

On the other hand, the columnist for UOL highlighted that Jesus still hoped to make a comeback in the Lisbon club. “From everything I’ve been talking to with several people, with Marcos Braz himself and with Portuguese friends who are very close to agents who work with Jorge Jesus, the feeling I have is the following: Jorge Jesus actually wanted to stay at Benfica . He did not rule out the possibility of returning to Flamengo. He told Marcos Braz this and said that everything depended on Benfica. I think he had the unfounded hope that he could still recover at Benfica”, he emphasized.

Jesus’ speech about wanting to fulfill his bond with Benfica until the end, in Renato’s opinion, was related to the coach’s desire to recover. “He believed he could win the second game against Porto and then, who knows, qualify for the Champions League. So much so that he even left in the air the possibility of only coming to Flamengo in February, to play the League game. Champions. And if I eliminated Ajax, I would want to stay a little longer. [o auxiliar] João de Deus and he always talked about the story of fulfilling the contract,” he said.

“Jorge Jesus has a gigantic ego. This undeniable failure in his second spell at Benfica hurt him a lot. That’s why he was resisting coming to Flamengo and saying ‘I’ll go after the 30th’. He insinuated that if Benfica if he sent him away, he would go. But deep down he had hope and would have liked to have recovered. But the atmosphere was bad after the riot,” he said, highlighting the terrible atmosphere between the cast and the coach.

Without Jesus and with Paulo Sousa, Flamengo made a risky choice, according to Renato. “I know little about Paulo Sousa’s work, as almost no one does. Not even in Portugal, he’s not so well known, because he only coached a junior team there. He played in ten countries, but didn’t do anything relevant in any of them. He won an Israeli [pelo Maccabi Tel Aviv] and a Swiss [pelo Basel]. One thing scares me: Paulo Sousa’s average use is 50%. In no club does he have a record capable of making him a Brazilian champion. It may be that here, in a better team, I have a better performance, but I still think it’s a very high risk bet,” he concluded.

