Romildo confirms interest in striker, Benítez’s clause and opens a chance to rehire Diego Souza

President Romildo gave an interview on Radio Grenal and provided some information:
- He said that he works with a payroll of R$ 7.5 million for 2022, but it will take a while to reach this amount. He believes that by March he will be able to reduce this amount.
- He confirmed that forward Sorriso, from Juventude, is on the radar.
- Benítez’s contract will have clauses with goals and, if these goals are achieved, Grêmio buys the player.
- Jean Pyerre will not stay. You still think he plays an enormity, but he needs to get out, change the air.
- About Douglas Costa, he said it is a delicate situation to deal with publicly because he has a contract and, at least so far, there is no negotiation for his exit.
- He assured that he was never silent, he was always present with the group. He thinks that saying he hid is an unfair narrative against him.
- In one of the answers, he left the chance of rehiring Diego Souza in the air: “In fact, it was a player who was terminating his contract. He had ups and downs, but by the end of the season he was a great player. We can try to rehire, why not?”
