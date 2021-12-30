Ronaldo acts to announce replacements for Mattos and Luxembourg I Bolavip Brasil

According to a survey carried out by Raposa’s sectorists at Rádio Itatiaia, the club’s idea is to announce the names of the two professionals soon

Cruzeiro faces a major reformulation after Ronaldo bought the Minas Gerais club. Fox is making some definitions and, since the arrival of the “Phenomenon”, some measures that were being adopted under the old administration are being revised by the new celestial dome.

At the moment, Raposa’s information reveals a “fine comb” being carried out in the contract of the entire cast, aiming at a big reduction in the payroll. One detail is that even reinforcements from the Minas Gerais team who recently arrived are also having their contracts analyzed.

A detail is that two names that were considered important for the football sector by the former administration: coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and manager Alexandre Mattos, are not part of Ronaldo’s plans for Cruzeiro in 2022. According to information from the Itatiaia Radio, the team works to announce the reinforcements.

As verified by the Fox sectorists in the radio, Samuel Venâncio and Guilherme Piu, the announcement of the new coach and the new executive director should happen soon and some names are gaining strength. According to the investigation, Mano Menezes and Fernando Diniz would have been discarded, with that, another name that has been speculated is that of Antônio Oliveira, ex-Athletico.

For the executive position in football at Cruzeiro, the name that has been approaching the celestial team is Pedro Martins, who would have already received the contact from Ronaldo’s management. Currently, he works at the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) and would be willing to leave the position to work at Raposa.