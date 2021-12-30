Rooster is the big spot in the market where Jorge Jesus has morals, says Alicia

Atlético-MG was left without a coach after Cuca left at the end of a victorious season, with a Brazilian title that ended a 50-year fast and the Copa do Brasil. Now, the club is talking to Jorge Jesus, who left Benfica this week, trying to sign him to lead the team in 2022. But who is in the best condition to negotiate a contract?

At the UOL News Sport, Alicia Klein says that Atlético-MG now seems to have the advantage, considering that the Brazilian market is where Jorge Jesus has more prestige and the option to have a competitive team is precisely the current national champion, since clubs like Flamengo and Palmeiras today they already have a coach.

“I think that in this situation maybe the Rooster [esteja melhor para negociar] because Jorge Jesus is on the loose in the market, whoever wanted Jorge Jesus the most, his great suitor, has already found another one. This group of soap opera technicians is very excited, when you think you’ll be able to get back with the ex, the ex says he wants to stay, then you ask for another one in marriage, it’s practically at the edge of the altar and then the ex ends his marriage and it is free again on the market,” says Alicia.

“But I think that Jorge Jesus is in a situation today where the market where he has this morale, which is the Brazilian market, only has one big vacancy, which is Atlético-MG. If he is not hired, he will he runs the risk that instead of starting the year in the Champions League, playing in European football, he will start the year unemployed. Galo has an excellent team in his hand, Galo has money because he has his investors, he can look for other names in the market.” , complete.

The journalist claims that Jorge Jesus runs the risk of being left without a club through his own fault if he really acted as Marcos Braz said, without indicating that Flamengo should have waited for him for a few more days until Benfica’s departure.

“Jorge Jesus is at risk of running out of one and the other, and then, it seems, a bit of his own fault, at least if we believe what Marcos Braz said to our colleague Renato Mauricio Prado, who I would have waited until the 30th if Jorge Jesus had asked, and Jesus apparently didn’t do it,” says Alicia.

“There is a risk there of being without any of his suitors, but I think it is a marriage that at this moment seems ideal, a coach who wants to come with a very strong team in hand and again Cuca surprising a total of zero people and abandoning a team before the start of the season. I think that at this moment Galo is in a stronger position, but also very much in need of a coach to start the year with peace of mind,” he concludes.