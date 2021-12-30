Salary for possible Inter hiring is unpayable

With the confirmation of Cacique Medina as the new coach, Inter should intensify their search in the market for players for next season’s dispute.

With a virtually certain departure from Yuri Alberto, who should stay in Colorado by mid-2022 at the latest, Inter understands that it needs to reinforce the attacking sector from now on.

Trending: International confirms technician for 2022 – Chief Medina

And the target is forward Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa. Inter, after the retreat of São Paulo, Palmeiras and Corinthians, should move forward with negotiations with the athlete soon.

Inter’s proposal, in fact, is practically the same as São Paulo’s: a one-year loan, with no purchase obligation.

Trending: Fabricio Bustos e Marinho: Coming to Inter?

High salary

The problem is with the athlete’s salary. As published on the website “El Futbolero”, the striker’s salary is around R$ 1.3 million reais.

Inter already has a plan to be able to afford this salary that, at the moment, would be priceless. The People’s Club must split with Aston Villa half the striker’s salary. It is worth remembering that Inter’s ceiling is R$ 650 thousand reais. The 25-year-old hasn’t rocked the nets for two years.

Trending: Inter may have hired America’s best coach

Marine negotiating

Another player who can play at Inter is forward Marinho, from Santos. The player advanced with Colorado in recent days and could be the first reinforcement of the Medina era in Beira-Rio.