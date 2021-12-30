Salt and Sanctuary is the new free game from Epic Games

Continuing its end-of-the-year tradition, Epic Games released today (29) yet another free game in your digital store. Until early tomorrow afternoon (30), users of Epic Games Store can guarantee the game for free Salt and Sanctuary.

Released by Ska Studios in 2016, the standalone 2D action title has elements of roleplaying and tells the story of a sailor who ends up being shipwrecked on an unknown island. He must now scout for weapons and equipment to survive the local dangers and face a terrifying adversary long forgotten by the rest of humanity.

while you run to rescue the game at the Epic store, take the opportunity to check out the game trailer below:

With over 600 weapons, armor, spells and items to discover, build and upgrade, Salt and Sanctuary has gameplay that brings a “fast-paced, brutal and complex combat”. Players must brave “a cursed realm filled with forgotten cities, bloodied dungeons, desecrated monuments and the corpses of the nobility they once celebrated.”

Usually sold for R$33.99, Salt and Sanctuary is available free at the Epic Games Store until 1pm this Thursday, December 30th. This means that, after making the free redemption, the game is yours and is available in your library to download and play at will.