Santiago puts pressure on Christian after discovering scam · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will be in terrible shape in Um Lugar ao Sol. The protagonist will once again be put up against the wall by his father-in-law Santiago (José de Abreu), who will discover that he has made a financial blow to the supermarket chain Redeemer Indignant, the businessman will demand that his son-in-law explain what happened in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In the next chapters of the plot, Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) will be fired after Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) demands her head in the company when she finds out that the villain has an affair with Túlio (Daniel Dantas). The crook, however, will not let his lover down.

He will force Christian to make a double payment to the engineer’s company. With no way out, the faker will carry out the coup. Later, when combing the company’s accounts, Santiago will realize the irregularity and question his son-in-law.

“How do you give your approval and sign a payment with an amount that doubled to Labor? Approving the accounting reports is within your competence, correct?”, will charge Barbara’s father (Alinne Moraes).

“Yes, of course. You know I’m good, that I make a point of checking item by item, payment by payment, but… really, Mr. Santiago. I’m trying to redo it, remembering the closing day. The only one thing that comes to my mind is that, on that particular day, Eusébio [Gillray Coutinho], poor man, was in a hurry on account of his grandson’s birthday, I think. He wanted to leave early”, invented the boy.

Santiago will not like to hear Christian blame someone else and will demand that he undo the mistake, in addition to calling an emergency meeting with himself and Tulio.

“In fact, you’re absolutely right. There’s no justification for that, but, as it was a family matter, I was touched, I confess,” Ravi’s friend (Juan Paiva) will resign.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

