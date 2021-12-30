Santos consults for Lucas Hernández, Atlético-MG full-back | football

Santos consulted left-back Lucas Hernández, who belongs to Atlético-MG and spent last season on loan at Cuiabá. The idea is for the 29-year-old Uruguayan defender to arrive at Alvinegro on a one-year loan.

According to the ge, Rooster does not have the player for the next season and the idea is that he will be traded. In addition to Santos, other clubs have also shown interest in the full-back.

Today, Peixe has Felipe Jonatan and Moraes for the role. Despite ending the season playing in the middle, coach Fábio Carille understands that Jonatan could play the role well in a line with four defenders.

Moraes is on loan from Atlético-GO until the end of the Campeonato Paulista. Santos has no intention of buying the defender. Youth appeared as a possible destiny for the player, and the arrival of Hernández could accelerate that departure.

1 of 1 Lucas Hernández, Cuiabá left-back — Photo: Thiago Carvalho, AssCom Dourado Lucas Hernández, left-back of Cuiabá — Photo: Thiago Carvalho, AssCom Dourado

Lucas Hernández arrived at Atlético-MG in June 2019, coming from Peñarol-URU, and signed a contract until December 2022. The athlete cost approximately R$ 12 million to the Minas Gerais club and was hired to be a competitor for the position with Fábio Santos.

Due to difficulties in adapting to Brazilian football, he played only seven games for Galo and, in 2020, he was transferred to Cuiabá to compete in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. In May of this year, the Minas Gerais club extended the loan until the end of 2021.