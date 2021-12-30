Santos is studying improving salary proposal to have Nathan, from Atlético-MG – 12/30/2021

Even with cash restrictions, Santos is studying the possibility of improving the proposal to Atlético-MG to try to close the hiring of midfielder Nathan, 25 years old.

O Peixe had waved an offer to split salaries of nearly R$400,000 in half. Faced with competition, however, Alvinegro is already talking about paying full salaries — or at least most of the value.

América-MG, Fortaleza, Fluminense and Internacional are also interested in Nathan. The player’s own will is in favor of Santos. He was even enthusiastic about the invitation to wear the Fish’s 10 shirt.

Santos’ soccer executive, Edu Dracena, has already got in touch with Rodrigo Caetano, director of Atlético-MG. The Fish emphasizes in his argument the status of absolute title that Nathan would have. It would be an opportunity to value it in the market. In addition, the Vila Belmiro club would stipulate in the contract an amount for a possible purchase in 2023.

Atlético-MG prioritizes Nathan’s negotiation definitively, but knows that it is difficult to recover the investment in the athlete. Galo bought the midfielder for R$ 18 million in 2020 from Chelsea (ING) last year. Revealed by Athletico, the player was sold to the Blues in 2015 for 7 million euros (BRL 23 million at the time). But he barely stayed in England, being loaned to Vitesse (HOL) and Belenenses (POR) before arriving in Belo Horizonte.

Original midfielder, Nathan has played as defensive midfielder, wing and fake 9. He has 118 games for Atlético-MG in just over three years, with 14 goals scored. In a heavy squad, which became Brazilian champions, the player was a reserve for most of that season — he only played six matches as a starter. The contract ends in June 2024. Without Cuca, Galo tries Jorge Jesus, who has just left Benfica (POR).