São Paulo admits disagreement with Crespo on termination and tries to prevent the case from ending up at FIFA | São Paulo

According to the club, the first installment of the termination fine was paid. However, there is a divergence between the parties regarding the exchange rate variation. São Paulo says it is open to dialogue and willing to end the matter in a friendly manner.

1 of 3 Crespo’s termination is not yet closed by São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena/saopaulofc Crespo’s termination is not yet closed by São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena/saopaulofc

According to information from São Paulo, recent meetings did not take place due to the absence of members of the staff of Hernán Crespo. On the other hand, the Argentine coach’s team alleges that the club has not responded to contacts in recent weeks and has broken the relationship.

The discussion about the termination between Crespo and São Paulo has taken place since the departure of the São Paulo champion coach, in October.

Faced with a serious financial problem, with debts close to R$700 million, São Paulo made a proposal to reduce the termination fine of more than R$4 million to Crespo and the technical committee.

The Argentines, aware of the situation, accepted the reduction and also the receipt of the debt in installments.

Crespo’s contract with São Paulo provided for a gradual reduction in the termination fine. If it happened this year, the value would be 750 thousand dollars (above R$ 4 million). If it took place in 2022, it would drop to 500 thousand euros (BRL 2.7 million).

Crespo left São Paulo after winning the Campeonato Paulista, breaking a fast of nearly nine years without achievements, but facing an obvious drop in performance in the Brasileirão and eliminations in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

In all, the Argentine managed the team in 53 matches, with 24 wins, 19 draws and 10 defeats. The pass ended with 57.23% of the points.

