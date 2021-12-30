São Paulo City Hall will provide influenza A and B tests at UBSs

The City of São Paulo acquired 150 thousand rapid tests for the diagnosis of influenza A and B in the city and will make them available to Basic Health Units (UBSs) from Thursday (30).

The tests will be aimed at patients who have sought out the UBSs with flu symptoms, a movement that has been increasing in the city of São Paulo since the beginning of the month.

“The decision to use it is part of an effort by the City of São Paulo to confront cases caused by the influenza virus,” says a statement released to the press.

According to the Municipal Health Department, in November, 111,949 people with flu-like symptoms were seen, of which 56,220 were suspected of Covid-19. This month, until Monday (27), there were 238,081 calls, 108,835 of which were suspected of Covid-19.

On Tuesday (28), the city also returned to vaccinate all age groups against the Influenza virus, except six-month-old babies. All those who did not receive the immunizing agent in 2021 can be vaccinated.

Immunization is carried out at 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs), drive-thruses, mega stations and partner pharmacies, the same places where vaccines against Covid-19 are applied.