São Paulo decides on striker for 2022

São Paulo has so far announced three signings for 2022. Reinforcements have arrived for the goal, right-back and attack. This last sector, however, the São Paulo club still maps the soccer market. Some names are still on the agenda and others have already been discarded.

This is the case, for example, with Wesley Moraes. The 25-year-old forward was released by Aston Villa, owner of his economic rights to return to Brazil. At first, São Paulo negotiated with the English and sought the arrival of the player. However, it is no longer part of the plans.

President of São Paulo, Julio Casares immediately ruled out the arrival of Wesley Moraes. “I talked to Casares and the answer was that there is no chance of hiring the Brazilian. He also said that the player was never a priority at the club”, said Nicola.

With spells in football in Slovakia and Belgium, Wesley was the most expensive signing in the history of Aston Villa in 2019, when the English paid 25 million euros to Club Brugge at the time.

– He has the dream of playing for the national team and has the World Cup next year. Having a great year, I think he can have a chance, as Tite liked him a lot physically and tactically. The best sports field project will be the differential for the choice. Before the new year, let’s make a decision – said Wesley’s manager, Paulo Nehmy, to ge.com.

Reinforcements of São Paulo

Rafinha

Jandrei

Alisson

Outputs

Rodrigo Freitas

rojas

Shaylon

Benitez

Galean

Willian

Lucas Perri

Dennis Junior

Bruno Alves

Orejuela

can leave

pablo

Victor Bueno

São Paulo, decision, striker, 2022