São Paulo forwards CT’s permanence in Barra Funda for another 40 years | São Paulo

The conversation progressed after the counterpart of the current contract was signed; in this case, the construction of day care centers in São Mateus and Grajaú. The city’s club and city hall are still negotiating which new concessions will be made so that São Paulo will remain in the place for another 40 years. The current commitment runs until January 2023.

– The relationship with the city hall is the best possible. Even in this sense, in order not to open the way for misinterpretations, in the wake of yesterday’s meeting, we started negotiations on the next consideration for the coming years, in accordance with Law 16.776 on December 29, 2017 – said Julio Casares, president of São Paulo .

Both São Paulo and city hall defend the continuity of professional football tricolor in the São Paulo neighborhood. The discussion turned to a new agreement after signing the previous counterparts and with the approach between the board and Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

– It was very important to sign the deed with the city hall yesterday to settle the considerations regarding the use of the land in the CT of Barra Funda in the last 40 years. We were happy to define this point of the agreement, which has been open since past administrations. Thus, we closed any type of discussion regarding the use of the last 40 years – he added.

The Barra Funda CT will be the home of the professional team in the 2022 pre-season. The place should undergo renovations in order to update the structure, a reference for some years.

There was even a debate about moving the professional to the CFA in Cotia, where the São Paulo base is located.

However, the professional structure will remain at Barra Funda for the next 40 years, according to the new agreement with the city hall.

