São Paulo? Palm trees? MLS? How is Soteldo’s situation with the probable arrival of an Italian star at Toronto FC

Attacking midfielder is speculated to return to Brazil in 2022, but Toronto’s tough stance and financial conditions keep Soteldo out of a comeback

One of the highlights of saints runner-up of Libertadores Conmebol in the 2020 season, the attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo, of Toronto FC, is constantly speculated on in Brazilian teams and pointed out as a future reinforcement of the ‘moneyed’ teams in Brazil.

THE ESPN.com.br he found out, with different sources linked to the athlete, what the situation of the Venezuelan in the club that disputes the MLS (Major League Soccer), from United States. So far, the attacking midfielder has not been able to fully adapt to his new home and is thinking of a way back to South America.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The problem is that it is not enough for Soteldo to want to return to Brazil. Toronto FC’s posture in the negotiation is not the calmest. A few months after paying US$ 6 million (R$ 33 million at the time) in the player, the Canadian team rejects releasing him on loan, which forces anyone interested to open their coffers and buy him outright.

With a bond until 2024 and with a market value, according to the website Transfermarkt, valued at 7 million euros, around R$ 45 million, Soteldo has reduced options to leave the club, mainly for Brazil.

According to sources heard by the report, the palm trees probed Soteldo, as well as the São Paulo, but both were frightened by the values ​​and did not even advance in the negotiations by the Venezuelan. It would take a huge expense to close the deal.

A departure from Soteldo would not be facilitated even if Lorenzo Insigne, from Napoli, arrives in Toronto. The Italian national team star has a tempting offer to play in US football and is close to hitting a move to the league.

According to the calculation of the ESPN, even with the weight of the arrival of a large reinforcement, Toronto would not be forced to give up Soteldo. The MLS policy allows each club to have three designated players, who are players with higher salaries. However, the attacking midfielder does not fall into this category.

Currently, Soteldo’s salary is U$S 1.5 million, about R$ 8.5 million, per season. For MLS in 2021, the forward played in 24 matches, with three goals scored and six assists.