“São Paulo’s requirements” may lock Ceara with Pablo, says Robinson

In search of a center forward for 2022, Ceará is still negotiating to hire Pablo, from São Paulo, for the next season. The demands made by Tricolor Paulista to release the athlete, however, could block the agreement between the center forward and Alvinegro de Porangabuçu. The Sovereign signals with a change of players to release the attacker to Grandpa, but the option is discarded by the president alvinegro.

“The hiring of Pablo is interesting, but it’s not such an easy operation. The biggest issue is convincing the player to leave a club and join ours. At the same time, the compensation that the other team wants. players. I prefer to look for a different situation. We are trying to do the deal without this counterpart. The financial feasibility of the deal is practically resolved, but this requirement could stop the situation and then we will not move forward”, said Robinson de Castro, on the night of that Wednesday, 29, in an interview with the Preto no Branco podcast, on the Ceará Mil Grau channel on YouTube.

According to Robinson, Ceará already has a plan B in case the negotiation with Pablo does not go forward. The agent alvinegro guaranteed that the club already has the financial model to make the hiring of the player viable.

“There’s another player in the South American market that we like a lot. It’s certainly not one that has been speculated over the last few days. We’ve identified a player we think is interesting. We’ve already found the financial model to make the deal possible, but we need some time . We need to get the right shot. It will be an expensive shot, which needs investment, but we need to get it right in this position,” he said.

