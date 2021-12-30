Scarpa, Deyverson, Lucas Lima… See who will enter the last year of contract with Palmeiras | palm trees

Palmeiras will enter 2022 with four players from its main squad in the last year of their contract: Marcos Rocha, Victor Luis, Gustavo Scarpa and Deyverson.

The ties of the first three only end in December, while that of the Libertadores title hero ends in June.

There are still no discussions to negotiate the renewal with any of them. The club sees different situations for each one.

Deyverson’s case is the most urgent, as he may sign another team as of early January.

However, Palmeiras has not shown interest so far in renewing the contract, in addition to having already hired Rafael Navarro and looking for another big name for the role.

Of the other three, Gustavo Scarpa is the one with the most possibilities to negotiate an extension in the coming months. Victor Luis and Marcos Rocha depend on the evaluation of the commission and the board during the year.

In addition to the quartet, another player with a contract until the end of the year is midfielder Lucas Lima, who is negotiating the renewal of his loan to Fortaleza.

He will not be used by coach Abel Ferreira, and the club is looking for a new destination for the athlete, even though he is in his last year of association. At the end of 2022 it would definitely come out for free, which is not seen as a problem by Palmeiras.

Striker Luan Silva is a case in point. He was on loan from Vitória until December, but Verdão renewed the contract for another two months for the player to fully recover from a knee injury. It will not be used.

Palmeiras already gave up three players after the end of the season: Willian and Felipe Melo went to Fluminense, while Jailson hit with Cruzeiro.