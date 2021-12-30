Screenwriter reveals Tobey Maguire’s only DEMAND to return in ‘Spider-Man 3’

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ became the biggest gross of 2021 and one of the most praised films in recent cinema history.

The film brought back the heroes lived by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and the actors had the opportunity to help shape the script:

“They had ideas and it was really interesting and helpful to see what they thought. No one knows the character as well – or pays as much attention to the character – as someone who has to play him… It definitely shaped what we did.” Erik Sommers, to The Hollywood Reporter.

According Sommers, Maguire wanted to keep any revelations about his character to a minimum before debut.

“They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were looking for and added layers and an arc and we really started to improve on the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter on his journey to become who he ends up becoming. . There is a crucial moral moment they help him overcome at the film’s climax. A lot of that was brought on by Tobey and Andrew’s ideas and shaping what they thought their characters could bring to this story.”

And with the positive backlash, it looks like Marvel and Sony have more plans for the heroes of the multiverse. In addition to rumors of the return of Andrew Garfield in new films, FandomWire – which was one of the first sites to announce the stars’ return – said that Tobey Maguire will appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘.

Enjoy watching:

The actor will make a cameo as his Spider-Man, says the source. As the film has gone through remakes recently, it’s likely that they’ve gotten the return of Maguire.

It is worth remembering that Dr. Stephen Strange is mentioned in ‘Spider-Man 2‘, by Sam Raimi.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ will be released in national cinemas day May 5th.

Watch our movie review:

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.