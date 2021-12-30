‘Secret Truths 2’, unpublished soap operas and more: 6 milestones of teledramaturgy in 2021 | Nov. 9

There is no doubt that 2021 was a milestone year for Brazilian television drama. Despite the pandemic having interrupted the airing of new soap operas for a good part of the year, the public had the chance to review remarkable plots, whether on TV or on the Globoplay, which continued to make classics available in its catalog – to the delight of several generations of novelists!

So, in the last episode of the year, the Nov 9 podcast enters the retrospective mode and chooses the 6 most memorable moments of teledramaturgy in 2021. Play in the box below and listen! 👇

the work of Walcyr Executioner is the sum of unpublished soap opera + first soap opera of streaming. In other words, it’s the pinnacle! The continuation of the 2015 plot generated great expectations and remained among the most talked about subjects throughout the entire exhibition on Globoplay, with emphasis on the hot scenes involving angel (Camila Queiroz), Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), christian (star romulus), Mateus (Bruno Montaleone) and much more…

Erika Januza talks about ‘Secret Truths 2’

Walcyr, by the way, told the podcast firsthand how it was to make the ending without the presence of Camila Queiroz in the cast. Listen here! 👇

And the most anticipated reunion of the year is here! calm down, we are not talking about Christian and Renato (Cauã Reymond) in a place in the sun or of Lourdes (Regina Case) and domenic (Chay Suede) in Mother’s love 😂. These two iconic moments are, in fact, within something even bigger: the reunion between the soap opera and the new soap operas!

Between special editions, 2021 brought us the final chapters of Mother’s love and save yourself who can. Then, the premieres of in the times of the emperor, The More Life the Better! and a place in the sun. Absolutely everything!

Christian sees Renato in a car

📺 Globoplay Classics

It’s the Globoplay does everything, right? ❤️ In 2021, the platform continued to offer several classics of teledramaturgy: Santeiro Rock, the savior of the homeland, reborn, tropical path, the cat ate, among others!

And who appeared on the podcast to celebrate the arrival of Renascer in the catalog was none other than Adriana Esteves! The actress recalled the professional crisis she experienced at the time and told how she came back on top. Listen here! 👇

