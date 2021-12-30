See bank hours of operation for the last week of 2021

The biggest banks from the country usually adopt special service hours to the public towards the end of the year. On Christmas Eve, for example, the branches were only open until 11 am, Brasília time.

After the Christmas holiday, agencies resumed their routine, operating from 10 am to 4 pm. According to information from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), normal working hours continue until today, December 30th.

On the 31st, there will be no service in-person at bank branches because banks do not work on official holidays, whether municipal, state or federal, as Febraban reminds us.

electronic media

The guidance for those who need to carry out financial transactions on the last day of the year is to use electronic means, such as an application, internet banking, telephone, ATMs or correspondents.

It is worth remembering that payment slips and water, energy and telephone bills due on the holiday can be paid on the following business day, with no additional charge. In most cases, these bills are already issued with the dates adjusted to the holiday calendar.

It is also possible to schedule accounts through bank applications, or even pay them at ATMs.