See who the famous listed are

As the premiere of the BBB 22, on January 17th, many fans of the reality show are already waiting to know who the famous participants of the new season.

Following the success of BBB 20 It’s from BBB 21, the production of the program has already said that next year’s cast will also be formed by anonymous people, in the ‘PIPOCA’ team and famous, integrating the ‘CAMAROTE’.

Advertising Unable to load ad

In the media, several columnists and journalists have already mentioned some of the names being quoted for confinement in the most guarded house in Brazil. However, it is worth remembering that none of them have yet been officially confirmed.

According to the columnist Leo Days, from Metrópoles, among the famous being listed as possible famous BBB 22 participants are: Naiara Azevedo, Arthur Aguiar, Pedro Scooby, Diego Hypólito, Ellen Roche and Sammy Lee.

Top famous rated for BBB 22 (Photos: Reproduction/Instagram)

Other names that are being speculated by the public on social media are: Sophia Abrahão, MC Loma, Inês Brasil and Felipe Neto, who added specific emojis to their names on the twitter recently.

In addition to these, other famous people who had their names mentioned in lists of alleged participants of TV Globo’s reality show are: Álvaro Xaro, Douglas Souza, Tiago Abravanel, Sérgio Loroza, Maíra Azevedo (Tia Má), MC Carol, Negra Li, Aline Riscado, Carol Trentini and Jonathan Azevedo.

Top famous rated for BBB 22 (Photos: Reproduction/Instagram)

SEE MORE: BBB22: Boninho pronounces on the supposed list of famous