Selection process with 178 vacancies is opened by FESF – SUS

There are opportunities reserved for professionals who meet the requirements specified in the notice

The State Family Health Foundation (FESF – SUS), in the state of Bahia, announces a Simplified Selection Process regarding the hiring of 178 professionals in order to work at the Hospital Materno Infantil Dr. Joaquim Sampaio.

Opportunities are available for Social Worker positions (3); Nurse (18); Intensive Care Nurse (9); Obstetric Nurse (7); Pharmacist (2); Physical therapist; Intensive Physiotherapist (6); Speech-Language Pathologist (5); Nutritionist (5); Psychologist (1); Occupational Therapist (1); Administrative Assistant (15); Nursing Technician (84); Intensive Care Nursing Technician (19); Radiology Technician; Nutrition and Dietetics Technician (1) and Clinical Analysis Technician (2).

To participate, candidates must have the following requirements: high school/technical or higher education in the required areas, active professional registration in the respective class council, experience of at least six months, minimum age of 18 years, physical fitness and mental, among others.

It is noteworthy that some of the vacancies are for people who fit the specifics present in the notice.

The workload to be fulfilled is 30 and 40 hours a week and the monthly base salary offered varies from R$1,100.00 to R$2,432.16.

registration and selection

Applications will be received within the period of December 23, 2021 until 11:59 pm on January 13, 2022 (local time), exclusively via the internet, on the Cefet Bahia Foundation website. The fee to be paid is R$75.00 and R$95.00.

As a method of selection, there will be a single stage, namely: qualification test, of eliminatory and qualifying character, with a maximum score of 100 points.

The validity period of this Selection Process will be of 12 months, counted from the date of approval of the selection, with the possibility of extension for up to two years.