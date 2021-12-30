Septic shock: what is the condition that caused Maurílio’s death after pulmonary thromboembolism | Goias

The septic shock, which caused the death of singer Maurílio in Goiânia, this Wednesday (29), happens when a serious infection spreads through the body and causes the known multiple failure of organs. The artist’s doctor, Wandervam Azevedo, explained that the clinical picture also causes dangerously low blood pressure.

“It got worse since yesterday [28]. We changed the antibiotic and the body didn’t respond. Today [29], we continued with the increase in medicines, but he had multiple organ failure: kidneys, lungs, liver and, finally, the heart,” explained the doctor.

Below are the answers to the questions regarding septic shock.

What is septic shock? When does it happen? What is the treatment?

Septic shock or sepsis is the result of an infection that spreads through the body quickly, affects many organs and can lead to death. According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the syndrome is the main cause of death in intensive care units (ICUs). Mortality in Brazil reaches 65% of cases.

Dr. Breno Leite Santos explains that the condition is a serious complication of a localized infection, which progresses to the entire body.

It is more common in weaker people who cannot control the infection, such as children, the elderly, and patients with cancer, kidney or liver failure.

Maurílio sings with Marília Mendonça and Marrone in a bar in Goiânia

The condition happens when the patient has one or more organs affected by an infection, according to the doctor.

In septic shock, the patient reaches this advanced stage of the infection and is already more debilitated, with a greater predominance of toxic substances produced by invading microorganisms.

“Due to a decrease in blood pressure, it is common for people in septic shock to also have greater difficulty in blood circulation, which causes less oxygen to reach important organs, such as the brain, heart and kidneys”, explained Breno Santos.

This leads to other more specific signs and symptoms of septic shock, such as decreased urine output and changes in mental status.

In septic shock, the patient reaches this advanced stage of the infection and is already more debilitated with a greater predominance of toxic substances produced by invading microorganisms, explains physician Breno Santos.

Treatment is carried out in the ICU, with the use of drugs and antibiotics to regulate cardiac and renal functions and eliminate the microorganism causing the infection, in addition to monitoring pressure and lactate levels.

“Even with proper treatment, with fluid replacement and antibiotics, the person still has low blood pressure and high lactate levels”, commented Breno Santos.

Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, dies at the age of 28 in a hospital in Goiânia

The patient in a state of septic shock needs intense medication in the bloodstream also to control blood pressure, according to doctor Wandervam Azevedo. These drugs, however, cause a series of side effects, such as perfusion problems and peripheral vasoconstriction, which is not good.

Perfusion, according to Wandervam, is the mechanism that takes blood to the lungs. Peripheral vasoconstriction, on the other hand, is designed to divert blood from non-vital organs to keep essential organs alive, such as the brain and heart.

“This is bad for the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain. That’s when it evolved into cardiac arrest and death,” commented Wandervam.

Maurílio’s condition, however, started a pulmonary thromboembolism. He got sick on November 15th while participating in the recording of a DVD with the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel, in Goiânia. The countryman fell on stage, even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

“It’s a very serious disease [tromboembolismo pulmonar]. It’s a clot that clogs the pulmonary artery. In 25% of cases there is sudden death. His situation is very serious”, he stated.

See Maurilio’s hospitalization history:

Maurílio was hospitalized on December 15, after he got sick while recording a DVD by another country duo.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on the 17th so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On the 18th, the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube.

On the 19th, he started to breathe spontaneously and his wife, Luana Ramos, said that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried.

The next day, he was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment with coverage by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

Last Wednesday (22), the singer returned to kidney functioning. However, he was still undergoing hemodialysis.

On Sunday (26), the singer needed to change antibiotics after experiencing respiratory problems.

On Monday morning (27), the doctor said that the countryman had stabilized his condition, after having difficulty breathing during the previous day and night. The medical report detailed that the singer had bronchospasm, which was reversed, and had the antibiotic changed. However, this Tuesday (27), Maurílio had a worsening.

Even as the cardiologist explains, pulmonary thromboembolism can affect people with vascular problems, especially varicose veins in the lower limbs.

“A person who is bedridden for a long time, a post-operative period after an orthopedic surgery, for example. And also in people with a predisposition to diseases that tend to form clots”, he says.

According to the doctor, massive pulmonary thromboembolism is a very serious disease that can lead to death.

