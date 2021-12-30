Sergio Moro says that “jet wash” fought the PT and then goes back

Former judge Sérgio Moro, currently pleading for a candidacy for the presidency in the 2022 elections by Podemos, committed a faulty act this Wednesday (12/29), in an interview with radio Capital FM, from Mato Grosso.

According to him, the so-called “jet wash” operation fought the PT in an “effective and efficient” way. Considered suspect and partial by the Federal Supreme Court, Moro always denied that he had acted against political parties. Then amended an explanation.

Pre-candidate, Moro commits a faulty act. Disclosure

According to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the statement was made when the former judge was talking about the support of members of parliament from his current party for the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. “How can we defend a government like that? With people [com fome] from the bone row, a government that has been negligent with vaccines, a government that offends the people, a government that has dismantled the fight against corruption.”

And he went on: “All this for fear of what? The PT? No. There are people who fought the PT in history in a much more effective, much more effective way. The ‘jet wash'”, said Moro in the interview.

Soon after, however, the former minister of Bolsonaro backed down and said that the “jet wash” only discovered “the corruption schemes and showed what the PT truly is”.

“Now are you going to support the current president for what? Why? What’s the reason? If it’s a purely political issue? Is the objective to win elections? I think it has to be to serve and protect the Brazilian population, and our project goes along that line,” he added.

Currently, Moro does not even appear with double digits in polls of intention to vote for the presidency of the Republic. The latest survey carried out by IPEC, Ibope’s successor, and released on the 14th, shows the former judge with 6% of the electorate’s preferences, behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (48%) and current president , which has 21%.