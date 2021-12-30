Seven tips to renegotiate debt and get out of the red in 2022 – Prism

The percentage of indebted Brazilian families reached 74.6% in November, the highest rate since the National Survey of Indebtedness and Consumer Default (Peic) began taking place in January 2010.

This means that three out of four families in the country have debts to pay, according to data released by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). Before July this year, the share had never surpassed the 70% mark.

Using extra income to pay off debts is one of the strategies indicated by the lawyer. Public servant Adriane Alípio got budget relief using part of the 13th salary to pay off debts. “We used the 13th salary installment to cover the overdraft hole.”

SEVEN TIPS TO START THE YEAR DEBT FREE

Here are seven tips from attorney Afonso Morais to help negotiate debts and start 2022 with a clean name:

1) get organized

Organize your finances to view the amount of your expenses for at least the next three months, including any existing debt.

2) Calculate your reservation

According to your available financial reserve and your cash flow forecasts, you will know how much money you can allocate to pay for existing expenses.

3) Look for creditors

Search all creditors and propose a renegotiation according to the possibility of monthly payment. If necessary, propose an increase in the term and a decrease in the monthly amount of the installments. “The important thing is to know how much you can pay, to make the negotiation reach this level. Otherwise, you may not be able to honor the new agreement”, he says.

4) Prioritize payments

Prioritize the payment of debts related to essential services or those that have a higher interest rate (such as credit card and overdraft). These must be settled first.

5) Understand the contracts

Review the contracts signed with your creditors: in many cases there are already clauses that provide for special measures in extraordinary cases such as unemployment. If the document contemplates something along these lines, you can use this clause to appeal to the creditor.

6) Evaluate your expenses

Review your expenses and your cost of living. This can help prevent you from getting into new debt.

7) Cut superfluous expenses

Identify expenses that can be cut in this period so that you have more resources to pay them off.

“At times like these, only what is essential should remain, to get through the situation more strongly and to get out of default as soon as possible.”

