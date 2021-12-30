Shares of Gol (GOLL), Azul (AZUL4) and CVC Brasil (CVCB3) lead the Ibovespa’s declines

(Getty Images)

The shares of airlines and tourism closed among the largest percentage drops on the stock exchange this Wednesday (29), on a day of reduced liquidity and the Ibovespa devaluing 0.72%, to 104,107 points

The shares of CVC Brasil (CVCB3), in tourism, fell 7.33%, closing at R$ 13.14, while Gol (GOLL4) and Azul (AZUL4) devalued, respectively, by 6.72%, at R$ 16.66; and 7.34%, at R$23.86.

These companies are mainly impacted by two factors: the high dollar and the dispersion of the Covid-19 Ômicron variant. The commercial dollar operates with an increase of 0.90%, quoted at R$5.690 on purchase and R$5.691 on sale.

The dollar tends to weigh on the performance of these companies as it undermines interest in traveling abroad, reducing Brazilian purchasing power, and also makes kerosene, a fuel used in aviation, more expensive. “The high dollar is always bad for these companies. A large part of their costs are dollarized”, commented Henrique Esteter, market specialist at InfoMoney.

“I would, however, highlight today’s data regarding Ômicron in countries like the UK and France. The growth in numbers is very strong. It stirs a good mood for the sector globally”, he added. Outside, the giant American Airlines, the largest airline in the world, for example, retreats 2.08%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned today that the growth of cases in the world – yesterday, for the first time, more than a million infected people were registered in a single day – is dangerous, as it increases the chance of the emergence of new variants of Covid-19 fully resistant to vaccines.

In addition to airlines and CVC, Qualicorp (QUAL3) and Banco Inter (BIDI4) stand out among the falls. The first retreated about 4.76% after having registered a rise of more than 6% in the last week. The bank follows the same path, dropping around 3.65% after its exit from the Ibovespa in 2022 was confirmed.

