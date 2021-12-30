Shigeru Miyamoto Thanks Players for Votes on Best-Ever Nintendo Games • Eurogamer.com

Japanese gamers voted and helped decide which are the 100 best games ever, a list filled with Nintendo games and led by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Link’s latest mega-epic adventure is just the first of many Nintendo titles in the top 100 games of all time for the Japanese and even in the top 10, Nintendo dominates.

Given this, the legend that is Mr. Shigeru Miyamoto decided to thank the players, via Twitter from Nintendo of Japan.

Miyamoto says it was a great opportunity to look back on 40 years of developing games and that they are working to continue to release new experiences capable of dazzling gamers.