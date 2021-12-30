Simone Mendes shows details of the new mansion in Orlando and reveals themed rooms of the house

The friend opened the doors of the mansion and presented details of the property, which has rooms themed by Harry Potter, Disney and more

The friend rocked! Simone Mendes (37) toured the new mansion in Orlando, Florida and was thrilled to see the house for the first time alongside her husband, Kaka Diniz (36), and sons, Henry 7 years old, and Zaya, ten months.

On her YouTube channel, Simone shared all the home details and the family’s reaction. Henry perked up when he saw the rooms of Harry Potter, Lego, gives Mickey’s class and of the Marvel, which had the surprise of a Spider-Man in the mansion, waiting for the family.

The house also has extra rooms and a King of Pop themed special, Michael Jackson, plus a special room for Zaya of the princesses of Disney.

“This here for me is a huge gift, coming from the hands of God. I came many times to this place dreaming of having a little space here. We wait for the moment of God to bless financially so that we can have a little place here”, said Simone.

Simone Mendes shows details of the new mansion in Orlando:

Simone thanked Rodrigo and Juliana Fernandes, who was responsible for decorating the property. Kaká also opened his heart thanking him for the achievement: “Many people’s dream is to have a home of their own, and to imagine having one’s own home abroad is something unimaginable. I didn’t have a poor childhood, but Simone did, she lived in a canvas shack in the woods, in Mato Grosso […] It was something far beyond our expectations, we didn’t imagine it”, pointed out Kaka.





