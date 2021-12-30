Singer Maurílio dies at age 28 after suffering cardiac arrest

Country singer Maurílio, the duo’s second voice with Luiza, died today at the age of 28. He had been hospitalized in Goiânia since the early hours of December 15, when he suffered three cardiac arrests after being sick while recording a DVD. He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism and was even transferred from hospital five days after admission, but his condition had worsened significantly in the last 24 hours.

“With great regret that we communicate the death of singer Maurílio Belmont Ribeiro on December 29, 2021, at 4:30 pm”, informed the singer’s staff, in a note sent to splash.

according to the doctor Wandervan Azevedo, who was closely following the artist’s situation, a lung infection forced the team to return to administering antibiotics that had been discontinued. With the worsening, the singer could not resist.

Friends and partners from the backlands mourned the artist’s death. In contact with splash, the singer’s advisors confirmed that the wake will be held in Imperatriz, Maranhão, the city where the singer was born.

Who was Maurilio?

Maurílio Belmonte Ribeiro was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão, on February 15, 1993. It was in the same city that he met Luiza, with whom he would form the country duo that made him known throughout Brazil.

The singer from Minas Gerais went on vacation in Maranhão and that’s how she met Maurílio. The duo’s second voice, they sang together for the first time at a party. “It was on a friend’s birthday that I invited him to go on stage with me. The synergy was so good that we set up the duo right there. It worked!”, he recalled.

Before officially forming a duo with Luiza, Maurílio even studied accounting. But, after the beginning of the work, they soon began to sing together in bars in the southeast of Maranhão, and music came to the fore.

Success with “S de Saudade”

Their first album — “Luiza e Maurílio Ao Vivo” — was released in 2017. The following year they recorded “Ao Vivo em Imperatriz”, celebrating the city where Maurílio was born and where they met. The album “Segunda Dose” came out in 2019, and “Ensaio Acústico 2” in 2020.

The duo’s latest release was the song “No Dá Pra Continuar” in partnership with João Bosco and Vinícius. This year they also launched a partnership with the pagodeiro Dilsinho called “Para Em Mim de Novo”.

The big hit that revealed Luiza and Maurílio to all of Brazil was “S de Saudade”, released as a single, with Zé Neto and Cristiano, in October 2019.

In the same year, they recorded with the queen of suffering Marília Mendonça the song “Furando o Sinal”, with Jorge (by the duo with Mateus) the song “Nêga”, with Gabriel Diniz the song “Beijinho de Brincadeira” and with Alcione “Vai Letting go”.

Luiza’s voice is quite compared to Marrom’s, which led the samba dancer to get closer to the backwoods duo. In addition to the proximity to Maranhão, birthplace of Maurílio and Alcione.

From Maranhão to Brazil

Son of Odaisa Belmonte, Maurílio used to talk about how he missed his mother, since with his career in the sertanejo he ended up moving to Goiânia.

In addition to music, Maurílio was also passionate about cycling and developed his hobby further during the pandemic, while the shows were stopped. In November 2020, he recorded his first bike trail and thanked the team that accompanied him on the adventure.

Maurílio doesn’t leave children. He was dating veterinarian Luana Ramos, with whom he began a relationship in 2009, when the singer was just 16 years old, and both already considered themselves married.