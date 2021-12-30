Singer Maurílio dies in a hospital in Goiânia | Goias

Singer Maurílio, who formed a duo with Luiza, died this Wednesday afternoon (29) in a hospital in Goiânia. At 28 years old, he was hospitalized after suffering a pulmonary thromboembolism. Earlier, a medical report said he had worsened in the last 12 hours after having septic shock.

According to the sertanejo staff, the singer’s body will be taken from Goiânia to Maranhão. The wake and burial will take place on Thursday (30) in Imperatriz.

Maurílio was hospitalized in the early hours of December 15th, after he got sick while recording a DVD by another country duo. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

Song ‘S de Saudade’ is one of Luiza and Maurílio’s greatest hits

Maurílio Ribeiro was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. He and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and invited him to the stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

The duo sang the hit “S de Saudade”, featuring Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen to excerpt above). This was the fifth most played song in Brazil between 2019 and 2020, on Spotify.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places.

The singer Leonardo and other famous ones, such as Wesley Safadão, Maraisa and Simone and Simaria, mourned the death of Maurílio. The ex of Marília Mendonça, Murillo Huff, also posted about the death. Maurílio’s death is the most talked about subject on Twitter in Brazil.

“Rest in peace, Maurílio. My feelings to all family members. God console your heart, Luana,” Leonardo wrote.

“My feelings to the family, friends and fans of the singer Maurílio!”, wrote Wesley Safadão.

See Maurilio’s hospitalization history:

Maurílio was hospitalized on December 15, after he got sick while recording a DVD by another country duo. The doctor who accompanied him, Wandervan Azevedo, informed that he had three cardiac arrests and needed to be sedated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on the 17th so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On the 18th, the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube.

On the 19th, he started to breathe spontaneously and his wife, Luana Ramos, said that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried.

On the 20th, he was transferred from the Hospital Jardim América to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment covered by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

Last Wednesday (22), the singer returned to kidney functioning. However, he was still undergoing hemodialysis.

On Sunday (26), the singer needed to change antibiotics after experiencing respiratory problems.

On Monday morning (27), the doctor said that the countryman had stabilized his condition, after having difficulty breathing during the previous day and night. The medical report detailed that the singer had bronchospasm, which was reversed, and had the antibiotic changed.

On Tuesday (28), Maurilio got worse and was diagnosed with septic shock.

On Wednesday (29), the doctor informed that the countryman had a worsening in his clinical condition in the last 12 hours. The death happened at 4:30 pm and was confirmed by the staff at 4:53 pm.

Understand disease that killed singer

Thromboembolism is a word that brings together two concepts, as explained by cardiologist Maurício Prudente. According to him, the word “thrombus” means clot, clotted blood. On the other hand, “embolism” is a kind of foreign body that moves through the blood.

“When we put the two together, we are saying that there was a clot that moved to an unwanted place. With that, we can have cerebral embolism, cardiac embolism, pulmonary embolism, renal embolism, limb embolism”, he stated.

VIDEO: Learn how to identify symptoms and prevent thrombosis

Learn how to identify symptoms and prevent thrombosis

As the specialist, pulmonary thromboembolism is usually caused by clots coming from the lower limbs, legs, which travel through the veins and go to the lung, the normal path of blood.

“Arriving at the lung, if it is of an expressive size, it obstructs the arteries that carry the blood to be oxygenated. With that, the almost immediate consequence is a cardiorespiratory arrest”, he explains.

Even as the cardiologist explains, pulmonary thromboembolism can affect people with vascular problems, especially varicose veins in the lower limbs.

“A person who is bedridden for a long time, a post-operative period after an orthopedic surgery, for example. And also in people with a predisposition to diseases that tend to form clots”, he says.

According to the doctor, massive pulmonary thromboembolism is a very serious disease that can lead to death.

