Singer Maurílio, of the duo with Luiza, dies at age 28 | TV & Famous

Mauril , from the duo with Luiza , died this Wednesday, 12/29, in a hospital in Goiânia. The 28-year-old singer was hospitalized after suffering a pulmonary thromboembolism. Maurílio got sick while recording the DVD of another country duo and was hospitalized on 12/15. He even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

Understand the case of singer Maurílio, who suffered pulmonary thromboembolism

Understand the case of singer Maurílio, who suffered pulmonary thromboembolism

Artist had severe lung infection

He had three cardiac arrests and needed to be sedated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Singer Maurílio gets worse because of a severe lung infection

Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro was born in the city of Imperatriz, in Maranhão, where he spent his entire youth. Before singing, he studied Accounting. He started in music by composing country songs and creating arrangements.

2 of 6 Singer Maurílio, who was paired with singer Luiza, dies — Photo: Instagram Singer Maurílio, who was partnered with singer Luiza dies — Photo: Instagram

It was in his hometown that he met his wife, Luana Ramos, and also the singer Luíza, his musical partner since 2016, when she went on vacation in his city and invited him to go on stage.

The duo released their first album the following year, in Goiás. In 2018, they released the album “Ao Vivo em Imperatriz”. The duo belonged to the production company Workshow, the same one that managed the career of Marília Mendonça, with whom she already shared the vocals.

Luiza and Maurílio’s main hit is “S de Saudade”, feat with Zé Neto and Cristiano.

3 of 6 Country singer Maurílio was from the same company as Marília Mendonça — Photo: Instagram Country singer Maurílio was from the same company as Marília Mendonça — Photo: Instagram

Luana Ramos, the singer’s wife, left the following message a few hours before her husband left.

4 of 6 Luana Ramos, Maurílio’s wife, posted hours before her husband died — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luana Ramos, Maurílio’s wife, posted hours before her husband died — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Luiza, who is dating Marcela McGowan, from BBB20, even posted last Tuesday, 12/28, that she had not lost hope regarding the health status of her friend and career partner:

“We’re not going to give up, nor be discouraged, keep praying, God is in charge and he’s the one who knows everything! LET’S NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. 🙏🏻”

5 of 6 Singer Maurílio, who was paired with singer Luiza, dies — Photo: Instagram Singer Maurílio, who was partnered with singer Luiza dies — Photo: Instagram

Som Livre, the duo’s record label since 2019, issued a note of regret for the early departure of country talent:

“Som Livre deeply regrets the precocious departure of singer Maurílio, one of the most promising names of the new generation of the sertanejo. We offer our sincere feelings and solidarity to family, friends and fans.”

“The singer, who was part of the cast from Som Livre since 2019 alongside Luíza, he leaves his mark on the Brazilian music scene through his songs and his unique and special charisma. In her short but memorable trajectory, the single ‘S de Saudade’ stands out, in partnership with Zé Neto & Cristiano, and collaborations with names such as Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa, Dilsinho and Dennis DJ.”

“We will remember with great affection and nostalgia the good times, which all of us at Som Livre were fortunate to be part of.”