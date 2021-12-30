Singer Maurílio, of the duo with Luiza, dies, at the age of 28, in Goiânia

Singer Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, of the duo with singer Luiza, died this Wednesday (12/29), at the age of 28. The countryman had been hospitalized since December 15, when he got sick after performing in the recording of the DVD Não é o Fim do Mundo, by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel. Rescued in a hurry, Maurílio had a series of cardiac arrests in the hospital and was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

Despite the seriousness of the case, the countryman showed signs of improvement during hospitalization and was transferred from Hospital Jardim América, the closest to the venue, to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG).

On Wednesday, however, the medical team said the condition was aggravated again because of a serious lung infection. In a note, the physician Wandervan Antônnio Azevedo confirmed the news. “It is with great regret that we communicate the death of singer Maurilio Belmont Ribeiro on December 29, at 4:30 pm”, says the text.

Trajectory

Born in Imperatriz, Maranhão, Maurílio even studied accounting sciences, but his passion for music and vocation spoke louder.

He met his friend and co-worker in 2016 during her trip to his state. “It was on a friend’s birthday that I invited him to go on stage with me. The synergy was so good that we set up the duo right there. It worked”, said Luiza, during an interview.

The internet was an important platform for the professional growth of the duo, which reached millions of views on Youtube at the beginning of their career. Soon, they started to perform in bars in the southeast region of Maranhão.

The first DVD came in 2017. Luiza drew attention with the strong and striking timbre and Maurílio brought the perfect fit and harmony as the duo’s second voice.

In 2019, they were successful with the hit Sextou com S de Saudade, recorded by Zé Neto and Cristiano, for the EP Ensaio Acústico. It was the consolidation of the duo, which in the previous year had recorded their second DVD, with guest appearances by de Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Jorge and Gabriel Diniz.