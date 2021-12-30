Singer Yago, of the sertaneja duo with Santhiago, dies at 29 years old in PR

Country singer Yago, who was a partner of Santhiago, died at age 29 of a pneumothorax while being treated for a lymphoma. The information was confirmed by the press office of the sertanejos.

“The strong and strong voice of our beloved Yago is now being applauded in heaven. […] Our thanks to everyone who prayed and sent positive energy and to the Erasto Gaertner Hospital team, who spared no effort to try to save this happy, playful and talented boy who will be missed”, says the post made on Instagram.

In contact with splash, the press office informed that Yago had been performing the treatment at the Erasto Gaertner hospital, located in Curitiba, Paraná, since December 17th.

Pneumothorax occurs when air leaks from the lungs and invades the chest area. The condition can be caused by lung disease or chest injury. Shortness of breath is one of the main symptoms.

The team of artists informed that the wake will be held tomorrow at 8 am at the Parish of Orleans, in Curitiba. The burial will take place six hours later in the same place.

Santhiago shared a message on social media lamenting the death of his friend after 15 years of partnership on stage. “My life is simply aimless, I don’t know how I’m going to continue and if I’m going to continue,” he said.

Career

Yago was born in Caieiras (SP) and began his singing career when he was 6 years old. He participated in the “Program Raul Gil” at age 9 and was part of the second formation of “Trem da Alegria”, which had Eliana as one of the godmothers.

He became known for doing imitations of singers in videos shared on YouTube. Zezé di Camargo and Luciano, Luan Santana, Leonardo and Eduardo Costa are among those imitated by Yago.