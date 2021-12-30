Six people died and more than 2,000 are homeless in Minas Gerais due to heavy rains

The municipality of Salinas suffered from the overflow of the river and the banning of four bridges connecting the two sides of the city

In addition to Bahia, the State of Minas Gerais it has also suffered from heavy rains at the end of December. According to a bulletin released by Civil defense this Wednesday, 29, in the last few days six people have died, 2,401 people are homeless and 10,200 are homeless. In all, more than 27 thousand people were affected by the rains and 56 municipalities are in a state of emergency. The storm on Monday, the 27th, caused the Salinas River to overflow and part of the Municipality of salines was taken by the water. Four bridges linking the two parts of the city were closed, two because of the impossibility of passage and two because of security precautions. The Fire Department received 67 calls referring to rain, floods, risks of falling homes and stranded people. The Civil Defense forecast is that rain will decrease in the North, Vale do Jequitinhonha and Mucuri, but storms with gusts of wind and lightning are forecast for the Center, West, South and Triângulo Mineiro. Heavy rains will persist in the state for the next few days.