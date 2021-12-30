Snack barnacle: customer claims to have bitten an insect in a fast-food chain in Porto Alegre; ‘I had no reaction’ | Rio Grande do Sul

The first experience at a unit of the KFC fast-food chain, at the Iguatemi mall, in Porto Alegre, did not end as the 54-year-old public servant, Carlo Felipe Sardi, had hoped. On Monday (27), he claims that he went to the cafeteria with his niece Júlia Penha and, when eating a sandwich, claims to have bitten a cockroach.

“Incredulous, I was still chewing the bemused sandwich. I had no reaction. This is the kind of thing you only see happening to other people, on television. Nobody prepares you for a moment like this,” he says.

KFC Brasil tells g1 that it has already activated the verification protocols to investigate what happened and that all the brand’s restaurants undergo constant audits, the last one being carried out at the unit in question on December 10th. A new internal audit and another, independent, will be held this Wednesday (29).

“The brand reaffirms its commitment to the quality of its products and the safety of quality processes,” he said in a statement. (Read the full text at the end of the article)

The case began to reverberate as soon as the young woman and her uncle commented on the subject on social media. “The purpose of the posts, above all, was to draw the attention of the public, so that they don’t go through the same experience I had, and the inspection bodies”, points out Carlo.

According to Carlo, they both went to visit the restaurant, but she didn’t ask for anything and he accepted the clerk’s suggestion, which would have recommended the sandwich with salad and fries.

According to the civil servant, he was eating the potatoes and the sandwich when, taking a bite, he felt what he thought was a piece of chicken fall from his mouth.

“The cockroach was not in the fries, as these came loose, served alongside the sandwich. And, given the size of the animal, whole, it would be impossible not to see it and I, even more, to bite it”, he describes. “For a few moments, Julia and I were in shock looking at that, when she decided to take pictures and I complained to the manager”, he adds.

Despite the astonishment, Carlo says he complained and even tried to dissuade other people in line from eating at the place by showing the cockroach on the tray.

KFC claims that it compensated the customer and tries to contact him to clarify the matter. Carlo says he sought medical attention to see if something was wrong, as even brushing his teeth and gargling with mouthwash, he doesn’t get rid of the feeling of biting the insect.

“I had diarrhea, intestinal colic and severe heartburn. I spoke with my doctor, who advised me to undergo tests and take deworming and antibiotics,” he says.

However, he was reassured by the doctor at the health post, who, according to Carlo, indicated an antibiotic, to prevent any possible infection, along with saline solution for hydration. After a long conversation with the doctor, he says, he was able to eat again.

“Unfortunately I haven’t been able to eat anything since the incident. I’m disgusted. I couldn’t swallow my own saliva. It would accumulate in my mouth and I would spit in the sink. The whole thing is much more psychological than physical”, he assures.

2 of 2 Cockroach would have been found in a KFC snack at a shopping center in Porto Alegre — Photo: Twitter/Reprodução Cockroach would have been found in a KFC snack at a shopping center in Porto Alegre — Photo: Twitter/Reprodução

KFC Brasil reinforces that it strictly follows all the recommendations of the health surveillance and other competent bodies and is committed to investigating the facts. The brand clarifies that as soon as it became aware of the case, it immediately called the client.

KFC Brasil highlights that it has already activated the verification protocols for the KFC Iguatemi store Porto Alegre to determine what happened. All the brand’s restaurants undergo constant audits, the last being carried out at the unit in question, on 12/10. A new internal audit and another independent audit will be carried out this afternoon, 12/29.