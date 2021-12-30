Son of Faustão travels with heiress amid rumors of affair | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram João Guilherme Silva, son of Faustão, would be having an affair with Esther Marques

João Guilherme Silva will spend New Year’s Eve in Saint Barth. And accompanied. The son of Faustão and Luciana Cardoso arrived driving a twin-engine to the Caribbean island in the company of the influencer Esther Marques, heiress of João Adibe Marques, owner of a pharmaceutical giant. According to people close to him, the romance began a few months ago, when many people swore he was with Jade Picon.

Since the beginning of the week, the young people have posted some photos of the trip, separately. But in the video that shows her landing, it’s possible to see Esther on the side, in the “piggyback” of the aircraft. The girl even commented on João Guilherme’s record: “Very model” with some hearts.

Discreet, the two have been enjoying each other on social media since they met in Paris, in October, for Fashion Week. Esther has also been identified as an affair of Xandinho Negrão, ex of Marina Ruy Barbosa. In one of João Guilherme’s stories, her hand appeared before taking off and, soon after, it showed her arrival in Saint Barth aboard the twin-engine. Esther’s sister, Bruna Marques, is also on the trip.