Son of Faustão travels with millionaire, ex-affair of Xande Negrão

João Guilherme Silva, son of the presenter Fausto Silva, will spend New Year’s Eve in Saint Barth, in the Caribbean, accompanied by the influencer Esther Marques, 20, heiress of João Adibe Marques, owner of a pharmaceutical giant. According to Extra, the romance began a few months ago, when many people were betting that he was getting to know Jade Picon better.

Discreet, João and Esther posted some photos of the trip separately. However, the video that shows her landing in the Caribbean, piloting a twin-engine, it is possible to see Esther on the side. The girl even commented on João Guilherme’s record: “Very model” with some hearts.

Earlier this year, Esther was identified as the affair of Xande Negrão, ex-husband of Marina Ruy Barbosa. After traveling together and exchanging likes, the romance cooled down.

