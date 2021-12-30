Son of Faustão travels with millionaire, ex-affair of Xande Negrão

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

João Guilherme Silva, son of the presenter Fausto Silva, will spend New Year’s Eve in Saint Barth, in the Caribbean, accompanied by the influencer Esther Marques, 20, heiress of João Adibe Marques, owner of a pharmaceutical giant. According to Extra, the romance began a few months ago, when many people were betting that he was getting to know Jade Picon better.

Discreet, João and Esther posted some photos of the trip separately. However, the video that shows her landing in the Caribbean, piloting a twin-engine, it is possible to see Esther on the side. The girl even commented on João Guilherme’s record: “Very model” with some hearts.

Earlier this year, Esther was identified as the affair of Xande Negrão, ex-husband of Marina Ruy Barbosa. After traveling together and exchanging likes, the romance cooled down.

esthermarques4

they’ve been staying since februaryplayback/instagram

esthermarques3

The young woman is 20 years oldreproduction/instagram

esthermarques2

She is the daughter of João Adibe Marques, owner of Cimed, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the countryplayback/instagram

esthermarques1

He is getting involved with Esther Marquesplayback/instagram

João Guilherme and Laura, sons of Faustãoson of the faustian

João Guilherme and Lara, sons of FaustãoReproduction/Instagram

Jade Picon and João Guilherme, son of FaustãoJade Picon and João Guilherme, son of Faustão

Jade Picon and João Guilherme, son of Faustão, are on vacation in IbizaPlay/ Instagram

João Silva with friendsJoão Silva is Faustão’s son

João Silva inherited a taste for watches from his father, Fausto SilvaIntagram/Reproduction

João Guilherme son of Faustão

The two are parents of João Guilherme and RodrigoReproduction/Instagram

0

