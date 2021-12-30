Son of gospel singer poses naked and is considering joining OnlyFans – Comportamento

Lucas Santos, son of gospel singer Eyshila, appears naked and suggests creating an adult content profile (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Lucas Santos

, son of gospel singer and pastor


eyshila

, published a naked photo on social networks and revealed that he intends to open an account on the adult content platform:

OnlyFans

.

At the time, the young man put a poll to internet users if he should join the platform, which has become a quick way to earn money and it seems that it has been worth it, as several celebrities and sub-celebrities are betting all their chips on this new business for earn extra money, which fans have access to by subscription.

In the click,

Lucas

appears photographing himself from behind, leaving his butt almost showing. Openly gay, he received criticism and praise on his page on social media.

The boy, who usually posts images mounted as a drag queen, is considering producing this type of content that is prohibited for children under 18 years of age.

After the episode,

eyshila

spoke in the afternoon of this Tuesday (28/12). on your page no

Instagram

, she shared a long text along with a picture of her son.

“May the Lord keep you! May God keep your physical and mental integrity to live the purpose He has for your life. The world gets tired, sin wears out and sometimes even leaves behind. But I pray that God will keep you and keep yourself in a safe place until your eyes open and you see the greatness of what God has for you!” says a portion of the message.

“May the Holy Spirit reveal to you the God that your parents were unable to present to you.”

eyshila

Check out the full publication below:

in addition to the son of

eyshila

.

Lucas

nephew of

Silas Malafaia

– your father,

Odylon

, brother of the pastor’s wife, who is one of the religious whose name appears most involved in controversy. the leader of

Assembly of God Victory in Christ

he has already made many public statements against homosexuality.

